Molly Simmons is a sophomore majoring in environmental science and global resource systems at Iowa State. Involved with Saint Thomas Aquinas student community on campus, Sigma Alpha agriculture sorority and First-Year Council. Simmons is one of two candidates running to represent Frederiksen Court.
Q: Why do you feel you are qualified to represent Frederiksen Court?
A: I feel that I am qualified to represent Freddy Court because I have a lot of leadership experience through FFA and 4H. Through those experiences, I have learned what it takes to be a servant leader and to be a listener and to lift up those around me. I think I can really do that as a Freddy Court senator and just strive to be a good representative for them. I have been in communication with the Freddy Court community council, I spoke with them on Monday and that is something I plan to do as a senator is increasing transparency and be a representative for them being in constant communication so that I am addressing their needs.
Q: How do you plan to represent your constituents?
A: I plan to represent them by being an advocate by attending council meetings so I know what they are looking for and what they want done at the Student Government level. Just talking to my neighbors at Freddy Court, to my friends, I know a lot of people at Freddy Court so just constantly checking up on them asking ‘hey what do you think needs to be improved at Freddy Court?’ Being a strong advocate for their needs and also promoting my platforms, campus sustainability, inclusion, diversity and equity, mental health and transparency.
Q: What are some of the biggest issues that need to be addressed this year?
A: Definitely inclusion and diversity we say that's very prominent in Student Government in the last two weeks. Especially since we are a PWI, predominately white institution, we need to make sure we are lifting up voices of the BIPOC community and LGBTQ+ community, this is also a community who gets overlooked but those who have disabilities. I spoke to somebody at Freddy who said the handicap spot is in a very inconvenient spot at Freddy Court. Simple things like that, just lifting up their voices and making sure their needs are accommodated for and they feel comfortable to speak out when there are issues like that is really important for Student Government.
Q: Any other goals you would like to accomplish specifically?
A: Something I am really passionate about is sustainability, and I think the director of sustainability is trying to do this now, but I really want to promote increasing the solar compact lens on campus and trying to increase composting on campus so that it is more accessible to students and that it is more of a prominent thing on campus. I live in Willow Hall currently and they do that in all the dining centers and there is composting at Freddy but just really upping our game on that is important. Really thinking about next steps like making Iowa State a carbon-neutral campus, setting goals for that.
Q: Why is it crucial that Frederiksen Court have an equal role in Student Government?
A: I think it is really important because a lot of students are in Freddy Court and it is an integral part of campus. So it is important that their voices are heard and it is important that they are properly represented on Student Government.
