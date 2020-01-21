At Wednesday night’s meeting, Student Government will discuss adding funds to the Senate Discretionary account, look into financing multiple campus organizations and evaluate debt contracts.
Originally, the Senate Discretionary account was funded $40,000 for the 2020 fiscal year. The account’s current balance is $3,313.42.
Student Government projects to have a number of funding requests throughout the spring semester and will move to add $20,000 from the Special Projects account to have the ability to fund the organizations and events.
Four organizations will also be stating their cases to Student Government on why they deserve funding for their events.
The Pre-Vet Club has asked to be funded $262.34 from the Senate Discretionary account to travel to a conference and competition at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
Additionally, the Pre-Med Club is interested in holding Iowa State’s first pre-medical/pre-health conference on April 10. The club will be requesting $16,829.88 from the Events account to fulfill the conference budget of catering, merchandise, furnishing, along with many other items.
The Atheist and Agnostic Society is asking for funding assistance to be able to screen a movie with the cost of $230 from the Senate Discretionary account.
Senator Stanley will be introducing a bill to hold an information session about human trafficking in Iowa. The event would require $218.28 from the Special Projects account to help fund the food and service fees.
Each bill will be looked and voted upon separately during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Student Government will also look over two debt contracts.
Student Government has an organization debt reserve set in place to help fund clubs out of their current debt. The club will need to repay Student Government according to the terms and conditions that both parties have agreed on.
The Swim Club has also been acknowledged to receive a debt contract. The club will accept $2,200 at the beginning of their agreement. They will need to pay back Student Government at least $550 each semester through the fall of 2021 or until the club has paid back all financial obligations.
The Ethos Magazine has also been recognized to receive $1,339.52 at the beginning of their agreement. They will need to pay back Student Government at least $350 each semester through the fall of 2021 or until the club has met all of its financial obligations.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
