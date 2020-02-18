Student Government will be reviewing a variety of funding bills including a club, an internal matter and an event at Wednesday night's meeting.
The Descarga Latin Dance club is requesting its travel and registration expenses be covered by the Senate Discretionary account totaling $641.49. The group plans on taking a trip to the Chicago Salsa and Bachata Festival in April.
Previously, Student Government had a bill to fund a technician for the weekly livestreams. Although it was not initially calculated, in order to properly run the Student Government debates, two audiovisual technicians are required.
Audiovisual technicians set up, operate, maintain and repair the equipment used during the Student Government livestreams.
The result is that the Election Commission has to pay the difference of $200 from the Senate Discretionary account.
Furthermore, Senate will also be reviewing a bill to fund the Healthy Walk event. The walk will include a one mile walk with snacks and drinks being provided on April 1.
Student Government plans on working the event and is looking for funding to provide apples, water bottles and flyers during the walk. The bill proposes $321.21 be funded from the Special Projects account.
All bills will be viewed and voted upon separately.
Following, Student Government will be having a first reading of new bills to be reviewed and debated the following week.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The Senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.