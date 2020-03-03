Student Government will have a joint meeting with the Ames City Council, as well as look at funding requests and seating members to the Election Commission on Wednesday evening.
Before the regular Student Government meeting, Student Government will be joined by the Ames City Council at 5:30 p.m. in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union. The two groups will be discussing the 2020 census, Campustown and sustainability. The discussion will be followed by an open forum period.
Senate will also be looking over a number of funding bills.
KURE Fest is an annual concert at Iowa State that brings in many students and members of the community. The event is requesting $30,900 from the Events account to finance artist bookings, production and audiovisual fees, advertising, security and backline.
Ames Flyer is requesting help with paying for a new flight simulator system. The organization would be covering half of the expenses while the other half would be transferred from the Special Projects account of $3,377.50.
The Filipino Student Association is asking for $186.55 from the Senate Discretionary account to cover conference expenses of registration and travel costs.
The Women’s Fastpitch Softball Club is asking for their transportation to the University of Missouri to be funded by $170.05 from the Senate Discretionary account.
Sen. Morgan Fritz, sophomore in political science, will be introducing a bill to recognize 20 professors for demonstrating their commitment to college affordability by allowing access to Open Education Resources.
The bill requires $438 from the Special Projects account to fund glass awards for all the professors.
All funding bills will be looked and voted upon separately at Wednesday’s meeting.
Student Government will also be seating new members to the Election Commission.
Election Commissioner Emily Rizvic, senior in political science nominated McKenna Natzke, sophomore in political science; Yonting Goh, sophomore in finance; and Erin Demonico, junior in criminal justice studies, to the committee.
All nominees will face approval at the meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
