The Students Helping Our Peers (SHOP) food pantry will remain open during Winter Break and will be available for students struggling with food insecurity.
The pantry is expected to be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Tuesdays and Fridays, and it's located in 1306 Beyer Hall.
SHOP was created in January 2011 and it receives donations from all around Ames, including local churches, individuals and other campus organizations. In addition to nonperishable food items, it also provides personal care items for students.
Student staff and volunteers run the food shelf. It also operates anonymously, meaning students do not have to give out their names or information.
More information can also be found on SHOP’s website, which also features easy recipes for college students.
When students get to 1306 Beyer, they are able to complete a grocery list; then, volunteers will get the items for students.
Those with questions can email shopexec@iastate.edu for help and more information.
