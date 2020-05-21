The Story County Republican Party will host a forum for the 4th District Congressional Republican candidates.
Sen. Randy Feenstra, former state Rep. Jeremy Taylor and businessmen Bret Richards and Steve Reeder are the 4th District Congressional Republican candidates along with incumbent Rep. Steve King, R-Storm Lake.
King has been stripped of his committee assignments in Congress since his narrow win against Democrat J.D. Scholten.
The candidates will go against Democratic opponent Scholten, who is running unopposed.
The forum will be livestreamed on Facebook and include comments and questions from viewers, which will be incorporated by the moderators. Each candidate will have 15 minutes to answer the questions.
“This primary race has been attracting national attention," said Story County Republicans Chairman Brett Barker in the press release. "Story County was one of the first counties to provide a forum for the race last year and we are excited to allow local Republicans to have another opportunity to hear from the candidates. Although we miss our in-person events, the power of technology will allow us to get the candidates in front of more voters than through those more traditional outlets.”
The forum will be hosted 6 p.m. Saturday and the primaries will be on June 2.
Voters are encouraged by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to stay home and vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
