During the 2020 Iowa primaries, a seat on the Story County Board of Supervisors will be up for election this year. The longest-tenured sitting supervisor, Laurie Olson, announced she would not be seeking reelection due to health issues.
The two Republican candidates are Steven O’Rourke from Ames, Iowa, and Patrick Sheets from Nevada, Iowa. In November one of them will be on the ticket against Democrat Latifah Faisal from Ames, Iowa.
O’Rourke is a local business owner and operator of the Ames West Side Storage LLC, headquarters in Ames, Iowa.
In an article by the Story City Herald, O’Rourke said he doesn’t “care about party affiliation” and hopes to be a “fixer” in his bid for the seat.
“My goal as your Story County supervisor would be to introduce this program into Story County my first term besides my other supervisor duties. My promise to (county voters) is that ‘I will spend your money like it’s my own,” O’Rourke said in an interview with the Story City Herald.
O’Rourke has resided in Ames, Nevada and Maxwell and will not be seeking campaign contributions until the June 2 primaries according to the Story City Herald.
The deadline for preregistration to register to vote by mail has closed. Election day is June 2 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m for in-person voting.
