The Story County Board of Health will be holding a public hearing regarding a proposed face covering regulation 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be held over Zoom. Those interested in attending can use the information on the Story County website to join. The proposed regulation can also be found on the website.
The regulation would require the use of face coverings by certain individuals while in public places and outdoors where a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained within the entirety of Story County.
If passed, this regulation would be enforced. First offense would be punishable by the minimum fine for a simple misdemeanor. A subsequent offense would warrant the maximum fine for a misdemeanor.
Last week, the Ames City Council passed a mask ordinance for Ames requiring face coverings be worn in any public indoor setting and outside where social distancing cannot be maintained, but there is no penalty for those that do not comply with the ordinance.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is still not considering a statewide mask mandate at this time, despite recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Questions, concerns and comments can be emailed to healthweb@storycountyiowa.gov.
