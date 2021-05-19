The Story County Board of Health is set to hold a public Zoom meeting Thursday night.
The “Additional Items” on the agenda will focus on a discussion of the new CDC Guidelines regarding vaccinated people and masks.
Currently Ames has a mask mandate for all public places, with common exceptions such as while dining in a restaurant. Iowa Code 137.104 provides Story County Health Board with the authority to regulate masks and policy.
With the CDC guidelines now saying that fully vaccinated individuals may resume a “pre-pandemic” life including not needing a mask, and more of Story county becoming vaccinated, an adjustment to the current policy may be in order.
On Wednesday, Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen sent out an email addressing ISU’s updated mask and social distancing policies, which are in accordance with the new CDC guidelines.
The agenda and Zoom instructions are provided by the Story County Board of Health here.
