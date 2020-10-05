Story County Auditor Lucy Martin is running for her third term unopposed.
Martin won her first election in 2012 and has served two full terms since. Prior to her positions in office, Martin served as a deputy auditor.
Before moving to Iowa, Martin was a citizen of New York City and served supervisory positions for the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget, where she oversaw units managing the operational and capital budgets of economic development, housing, buildings, ports and planning.
Martin has worked with Story County for 15 years on various committees, such as the Real Estate and MAPS committees, Land Use and Rural Affairs, Transportation committees with the Iowa State Associate of Counties, County Strategic Technology Advisory Resource and more. Martin is also a member of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors and has served as president and vice president of District I.
“The auditor does so many different things, I just want to continue to do what I’ve been doing as well as I can,” Martin said.
Martin also said she hopes to begin digitizing more of the recorders held at the auditor’s office, which is beneficial for the public to have.
During this next term the auditor’s office hopes to, “Continue to offer free and fair elections in Story County, which is what most people associate with the auditor’s office,” Martin said.
Martin currently serves as a co-chair for the Statewide Election Administration Training (SEAT) Board and is SEAT certified. She is also a previous member for the executive board of the Iowa Precinct Atlas Association of County Auditors. Finally, Martin is also active in her local chapter of League of Women Voters and is a Precinct Election Official.
