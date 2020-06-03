After a late night, Steven O’Rourke won the nomination for the Story County Board of Supervisors Republican primary.
O’Rourke won with 60.61 percent of the votes, while his opponent Patrick Sheets received 38.62 percent. There were a total of 62,670 registered voters and a total of 13,936 ballots.
Come November's election, O’Rourke will face off against Democratic nominee Latifah Faisal, who ran unopposed with 99.32 percent of the vote.
Faisal graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology and currently works as the Fines Recovery Program Coordinator in Story County.
The seat had previously been held by Lauris Olson, who did not seek reelection due to health issues.
O’Rourke first studied at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1972-1975 and went on to study at Iowa State University from 1975-1979.
O’Rourke is the owner and operator of a storage facility called Ames West Side Storage.
O’Rourke said he hopes to address the housing issues in Story County and he plans to do so by communicating with other departments.
“My process for identifying priorities will be to sit down with each Story County department and find out from the folks on the ground what are the problems they face every day and in their opinions how to correct the problem if there is one,” O’Rourke said, according to Vote 411 Voter Guide. “I have always tried to listen to people first, analyze the problem, then work on finding the solution.”
