Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed the reasons schools should be reopening in the fall in Thursday's press conference.
"Schools are about much more than just math and reading," Reynolds said. "For so many students they provide everything from a safe learning environment to a hot meal, a caring mentor to a critically important mental health services. We simply cannot afford to let our students in the most challenging situations fall behind."
Gov. Reynolds talked about how it can be harder in rural areas for students to have internet access for online school and invited the superintendent, a teacher and a parent from the Cardinal Community School District, one such rural school, to speak on going back to school.
"We also have 59 percent of our students that qualify for free and reduced [lunches]," said Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen. "That creates lots of challenges, and if we can't get them back to school, it's certainly going to be tough. My school board and I plan on bringing back all of our students and also giving a virtual option to parents that have concerns."
Pedersen said he wants to go back to 100 percent because he is worried about kids who don't have internet and wants to be able to have eyes on kids.
"We know from the research that abuse issues are often found or reported at schools," Pedersen said. "Doctors do that, but schools play an important role in making sure kids stay safe, and when we don't see them it's very difficult to do. We are prepared to offer a quality virtual option, but that can't replace us getting to see our kids, notice the things they need... making sure all those basic needs are being met."
Gov. Reynolds then invited the director of the Iowa Department of Education Ann Lebo to speak on return to learn plans and give updates on personal protective equipment (PPE), among other things.
"While some schools can more comfortably social distance than others, others will need to be more creative in designing classroom layouts that maximize social distancing to the extent possible and are further supplemented by the use of facial coverings or Plexiglas dividers, for example," Lebo said. "To help ensure schools have PPE to start the school year, we have partnered with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management to survey the needs of schools and provide as many of the requested supplies as possible such as masks, gloves and face shields with deliveries anticipated as early as next week."
Gov. Reynolds ended the press conference by saying more than 500,000 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, which is a per capita rate of one in six Iowans.
Gov. Reynolds encouraged people to continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms.
