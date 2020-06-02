An additional 328 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa making for a total of 20,016 positive cases. An additional 23 more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, making for a total of 561 dead in Iowa from COVID-19.
The total amount of positive cases in Story County has increased by three, making for a total of 119 total positive cases.
Of those Iowans testing positive COVID-19, 11,705 have recovered.
A total of 163,969 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 for a per capita rate of 1 in 19 Iowans tested.
Saturday May 30 was Iowa's largest day of testing to date, with the state hygienic lab processing 5,223 tests surpassing the original 5,000 tests per day capacity. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Tuesday that the capacity of 5,000 tests per day was also exceeded on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.