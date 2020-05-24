Editor's Note: The dates of these confirmed COVID-19 related deaths were from May 19 to May 23 according to the press release.
An additional 273 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bring the total to 17,213 cases, according to a state press release.
Of the total cases, 9,216 people have recovered, bringing the rate to 53.5 percent, according to the press release.
Five people died and 363 people are currently hospitalized.
Bring the total negative tests to 110,358, an additional 2,841 people tested negative for COVID-19, according to the press release.
Due to planned maintenance from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday, the case counts dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. All case counts will be brought up to date by 6 a.m. Monday.
