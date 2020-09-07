Another 558 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 70,314.
Two more people have died because of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 1,167.
In Story County, an additional 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the total being 2,911. Story County had no new deaths and the total remains at 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.