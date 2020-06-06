The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported an additional 345 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total amount to 21,438 in the state of Iowa.
Of those who tested positive, and an additional 213 Iowans recovered from the virus and 10 died. A total of 12,677 Iowans recovered overall from COVID-19 and there have been 598 total deaths.
Sixty four percent of those who tested positive were symptomatic while 11 percent were asympomatic.
In Story County, there is a total of 140 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.