Iowa State University will host the spring WelcomeFest event Wednesday in the Memorial Union’s Great Hall.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Unlike spring ClubFest, students are not required to register before attending.
COVID-19 precautions will be required at the event including face coverings, increased disinfection of surfaces, hand sanitizer stations and reduced capacity.
All food and beverages being handed out must be prepackaged.
The event provides businesses the opportunity to promote their goods and showcase their services to Iowa State students.
Student apartments, local restaurants and Iowa State departments will be attending the event including Campustown, the Iowa State Bookstore, McFarland Clinic and Domino’s.
A full list of vendors can be found online.
