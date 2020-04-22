Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and county auditors are encouraging Iowans to vote from home in the June 2 federal and state primaries, with the absentee voting period for mail ballots beginning April 23.
“Absentee voting from home is safe and secure, and this is the best way to participate in the June primary election,” Pate said in a prepared statement. “We have measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot while maintaining social distancing. I encourage all eligible Iowans who want to vote in the primary to use the absentee method.”
Pate’s office will send absentee ballot requests to every “active registered voter in the state.” Iowans should expect to receive the request forms beginning next week, according to a press release. The forms will include pre-paid postage to return to their county auditor’s office.
Voters should fill out their absentee request forms and mail them promptly, according to a press release. Iowa voters can also download and print the absentee ballot request form from the secretary of state’s website. Forms must be received by county auditor’s offices by 5 p.m. May 22.
Only registered Democrats and Republicans can participate in each party’s primary. No-party registered voters who request a party’s primary ballot will have their party registration updated to that political party.
Pate extended the absentee voting period to 40 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic; in-person absentee voting begins May 4. In-person absentee voting in Story County will take place at the Story County Administration Building with hours to be determined, according to a press release.
More information regarding the June 2 primary is available at https://voterready.iowa.gov/.
