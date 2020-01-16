The City of Ames snow ordinance will go into effect at noon on Friday due to the amount of snow forecast in the area, according to a City of Ames press release.
All snow routes are marked by red and white signs. It is required that vehicles be moved to off-street parking or to streets not designated as snow routes.
With the additional snow forecast, the City of Ames asks all Ames residents to remove their parked vehicles from residential streets, especially vehicles parked on cul-de-sacs or circle.
The snow ordinance will remain in effect until streets are entirely plowed from curb to curb and it is no longer snowing.
A winter weather advisory will also be in effect for Story County from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, according to The Weather Channel.
The expected total snow accumulation is three to five inches and ice accumulation of around one tenth of an inch, according to The Weather Channel.
The initial Friday snowfall will change to a wintry mix by Friday night, including freezing rain. There could be blowing snow due to strong northwest winds which will develop Saturday.
The Weather Channel stated to plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow, due to the wind, which could reduce visibility significantly.
