Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking due a snow ordinance going into effect 10 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until the streets are completely plowed and the snow has stopped.
The routes are marked by red and white signs, according to a press release, and cars should be moved to either off-street parking. In addition to the snow routes, it is recommended by the city to remove cars from residential streets, circles and cul-de-sacs, but only cars on snow routes are required to move.
In addition to the snow ordinance, Ames is on winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday according to The Weather Channel. The winds will come from the north at 20 to 30 miles per hour and one to three inches of snow is expected to fall by 3:30 p.m. Friday.
It is expected to continue snowing throughout the weekend, according to the Ames Police Department.
