Main Street in downtown Ames will be flooded with people the weekend after Thanksgiving. Lots of stores will be participating in Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. If you will be in town over break, there are lots of sales and events happening that support local businesses.
The Loft
The Loft is a resale clothing store that carries a variety of trending styles and brands. They carry clothing and accessories for men and women at an affordable price. The Loft will be having varying sales throughout the store and handing out “Loft Loot” for all purchases over $25.
Moorman’s Clothiers
Moorman’s Clothiers offers men’s suits and sportcoats to casual sportswear to women’s apparel and accessories. They also carry an assortment of Lululemon clothing. Moorman’s Clothiers will have 20 percent off their entire store Friday through Sunday, excluding Lululemon products and free gift wrapping.
Dog-Eared Books
Dog-Eared Books is an Indie bookstore that carries children’s books, adult books and everything in between. They have a large selection of genres that can cater to anyone. Dog Eared Books will be hosting giveaways to celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Treats on a Leash
Treats on a Leash understands the importance of pet nutrition and is happy to help with any questions pet owners may have. They carry pet food, treats, toys and anything else a pet owner may need. Treats on a Leash is offering 15 percent off their entire store Friday and Saturday, excluding pet food and holiday gift boxes.
Life Distilled
Life Distilled is a new store on Main Street. They are a “modern day apothecary” and specialize in all things involving essential oils. Life Distilled will be hosting giveaways and having hot tea for visitors all day on Small Business Saturday.
Parking on Main Street will be free Saturday. For more information, visit their website.
