Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information is provided.
Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting outside Cornerstone Church.
Police say two women were killed in the shooting and the male gunman.
The attack took place during at The Salt Company, a campus and community ministry, gathering Thursday evening, as of now, there are no additional injuries, according to the Story County Sheriff Department.
Summer SALT meets at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church auditorium — which holds 1,700 people. The organization has roughly 1,300 students attend the weekly gathering, according to its website.
"We are saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred this evening, June 2, in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Ames," The Office of the President at Iowa State said in a statement. "We know many in our campus community attend services and are members of the church."
Police received a call at 6:51 p.m., and they are in the early parts of the investigation.
"I'd also like to take this opportunity to extend our condolences to the family, to the victims, to the others that were inside the church at the time," Story County Sheriff Capt. Nicholas Lennie said to reporters after the shooting.
Several Iowa politicians released statements about the shooting, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep Cindy Axne.
Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss.— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 3, 2022
Police say the suspect was a man and will release more information as evidence is gathered. Crossroads Baptist Church serves as a site for families to pick up their loved ones.
"This is a tragic loss and our condolences are with the families and friends of the victims," according to the statement from Iowa State. "As we wait to learn more about what happened, we ask that everyone extend care and compassion to one another."
The Story County Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
(2) comments
might want to take out the part where it says "as of now, there are no known injuries"
or put a timestamp on the old information
