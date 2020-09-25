Ames Public Library is teaming up with Ames Pride to host "Storytelling Project: Education and Labor with Shawn Boyne" at 6 p.m Saturday on Zoom.
Shawn Boyne is the director of academic quality and undergraduate education for the senior vice president and provost at Iowa State. Boyne will discuss her experience as an attorney who fought for gender rights and her civil protest against a Supreme Court judge, which could have been detrimental to her career.
Susan Gent, library community engagement specialist, said the library has partnered with Ames Pride to host educational events for the past three years. She said she is glad the event is more than one day.
“It’s too much to ask people to sit around and watch a screen all day because we’re doing it all the time anyway,” Gent said. “It also keeps the stories coming every month, which makes them feel fresh and allows us to spend a lot more time with people developing their stories.”
Gent said Boyne was the first person to apply for the storytelling opportunity.
“She knew her story specifically fit around the theme of education and labor,” Gent said. “We were really excited that she’s bringing this different story of a moment in her life where she really stood up for what she believed in.”
Boyne will answer questions from the audience after her presentation.
Gent also said there is an online application for a storyteller for the November event, themed “giving thanks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.