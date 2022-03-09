Two incidents of sexual assaults were reported by the Iowa State University Department of Public Safety Wednesday afternoon.
The first assault reported was on Tuesday, but took place within the last week. The victim was forcibly fondled by an acquaintance in Friley Hall.
In the second case, the victim reported being sexually assault by an acquaintance in Elm Hall on Sunday.
Sunday's incident was reported to the police on Wednesday. As of now, there is no known correlation between these incidents, according to the Campus Crime notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.