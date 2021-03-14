The lecture “Sexism, Media, and the Pursuit of Madame President” presented by assistant professor of journalism Dr.Kelly Winfrey discusses the sexism portrayed by the media that women running for office have to deal with. With the first woman elected to the U.S house of representatives in 1917 and the first women being elected to the senate in 1932. The United States has come a long way in regards to women in politics; even inguarating vice president Kamala Harris in 2021. However, Winfrey states “We haven’t made as much progress as you would think” and continues on to say “Women are still drastically under represented in the U.S government”. Although Winfrey believes that the U.S made a breakthrough in regards to Kamala Harris being appointed vice president she still believes that we have a long way to go. Dr. Winfrey conducted research on the 2008 elections regarding Clinton’s and Palin’s sexism they encountered during both of their respective campaigns. Although the way in which they encountered sexism was different, they both encountered problems their male counterparts did not. Dr. Winfrey describes this as the “double bind”. The double bind is the problem of if a female candidate is seen as too manly compared to social norms while traditionally more femine candidates are seen as too weak to lead (Winfrey). Winfrey discussed how in the past women received quantitative less coverage than their male peers regardless of their credentials. Although she exclaims this quantitative bias has gotten closer to equality, problems of sexism in the media’s coverage of female candidates is still prevalent. Examples of this were more than prevalent in 2008’s election with the media depicting Palin as overly sexual and a sex object. While in contrast Clinton was criticized for being “a nut crusher” and not being likeable enough. While then being ridiculed for a small amount of cleavage during a debate (Winfrey). Winfrey discusses that these cases of sexism is due to people’s unconscious bias in society’s gender roles and happens regardless of qualifications. Although sexism in politics has improved over the last century immensely, the United States still has a long way to go. Women have obstacles that their male counterparts simply do not have. Winfrey states “Women candidates have more to argue and more to defend against and these things keep us from talking about their actual policies and track records” Winfrey goes on to talk about these hardships, and how we must be aware of them to foster change. Winfrey explains “as media consumers we need to be hard on sexist media coverage” because `If we can call those things out in ourselves (sexist traits) we can help to get rid of them”. Taking these steps to alleviate the sexist media coverage and attitude around politics will help female candidates to have an even playing field.
