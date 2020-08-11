Some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 may be relocated due to severe weather conditions from Monday’s derucho.
The COVID-19 in Iowa website posted the notification stating that those being treated for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to a hospital or other health care facility “due to damage to their place of residence.”
“This may cause hospitalization data or other data on the site to fluctuate in the short term,” read the notification.
The site reports 454 new positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa since Sunday, bringing the total to 49,186.
Five additional deaths have been reported since Sunday which brings the total COVID-19 related deaths to 935.
Of the Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 37,981 have recovered. One of six Iowans have been tested which is 525,831 Iowans total.
Two additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Story County for a total of 1,168 in the county. There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.