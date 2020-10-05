Another 536 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 92,901.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported seven more deaths, bringing the total death count to 1,388.
Three more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, bringing the total to 3,559 cases. The death toll in Story County remains at 17.
