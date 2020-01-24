Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are set to visit Ames on Saturday evening.
The presidential candidate's rally in Ames is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday in the Ames City Auditorium. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature filmmaker Michael Moore and a performance from Portugal. The Man.
Roger Ouellette, Sanders' Iowa communications director, said Sanders will talk about issues such as student debt, the climate crisis, and medical debt, among other issues.
“Sen. Sanders is going to be talking about what he has been talking about for nearly 40 years,” Ouellette said.
Ouellette said this event would be beneficial for Iowa State students to go to, as policies surrounding climate change and student debt are issues that will eventually affect their daily lives.
Ouellette added it is also important for students to come to this event, not just because of Sanders, but also because Ocasio-Cortez will be present.
“She is really going to carry the progressive mantle for many years to come,” said Oullette.
Sanders' return to Iowa this weekend follows a week he spent primarily in Washington D.C., with the ongoing impeachment trial of President Donald Trump keeping him and other senators in the nation's capital.
While the senator has been mainly in Congress, his poll numbers have risen over the past week.
A CNN/SSRS poll of likely Democratic primary voters nationally found Sanders overtaking other Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders has also gained more than 2 percent support in the RealClearPolitics polling average of national Democratic primary voters.
