Feminist Friday is an ongoing series of presentations at Iowa State University as part of the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity located on campus.
There will be multiple different speakers featured throughout the series.
“The speakers come to us from a number of areas on campus and in the community and are usually requested or recommended by a student or colleague on campus," said Sandra Marcu, director of the Sloss Center.
The webpage for the event describes it as a weekly conversation with the goal of increasing awareness and having conversations that relate to feminism. The presenters choose topics and lead discussions as well as present to the audience about their chosen topic.
The first presentation for this school year will occur at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10th and will be a virtual event. Marcu will be the featured speaker at this week's event, discussing her role as director of the Sloss Center.
Marcu says they are viewing this week as a unique and special event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Sloss Center. According to Marcu, her presentation will cover many frequently asked questions about the center, the biggest of these being who Margaret Sloss is and why the center was named after her. Marcu states that they are often asked if Sloss is even a real person.
“I will reveal that and much more regarding the commonly asked questions, assumptions, etc about our center,” Marcu said. “I look forward to highlighting the center’s history [and] Margaret Sloss’ legacy as well as some of the programming and resources students can expect to receive from Sloss.”
If you are planning to attend this event, you can register here.
