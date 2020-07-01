Iowa State will continue its search for a new senior vice president for student affairs.
Jason Pina, who holds an education doctorate in higher educational leadership from Johnson and Wales University, is currently the vice president for student affairs at Ohio University and the second of four finalists. Pina will participate in a virtual forum.
After nearly seven years of dedication to Iowa State students, Martino Harmon, who served as the last senior vice president for student affairs, has moved onto his next adventure at the University of Michigan as the vice president of student life.
Erin Baldwin, assistant vice president for student health and wellness and director of the Thielen Student Health Center, has been serving as the interim senior vice president since June 5.
Pina currently serves as the chief student affairs officer at a public research university with an enrollment of over 38,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students on six campuses, according to his resume. Pina is responsible for providing executive leadership and vision in administering a comprehensive range of 15 departments.
The virtual forum will take place 1 p.m. Thursday on Webex. Each candidate will be announced one day before their visit.
Online public forums will take place at 1 p.m. on the second day of each visit and the forum links will also be available on the Office of the President’s website.
The forums will be recorded and archived for later viewing after the campus visits have concluded. Participants are invited to submit an online candidate feedback form after each forum.
