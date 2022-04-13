Two search warrants were conducted in the 5300 block of Mortensen Road Wednesday evening.
According to a press release from the City of Ames, there is no present threat or danger to the public in regard to the warrant.
The warrants were conducted by the Ames Police Department and the Story County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing investigation by the Ames Police Department.
The City of Ames asks anyone with information in regard to the execution of the warrants to contact Ames Police at (515)-239-5133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.