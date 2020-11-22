The School of Education announced transitions of leadership, including Don Hackmann, Denise Crawford and Anne Foegen stepping down from their positions.
Hackmann, previously the director of the School of Education, stepped down Nov. 13. He is retiring from the university in December.
Laura Jolly, dean of the College of Human Sciences, spoke highly of Hackmann in a previous interview.
“We are very grateful for his service and stewardship of the school, and we wish him the best as he transitions into retirement,” she said.
Crawford, associate director, and Foegen, director of graduate education, have also stepped down.
Crawford and Foegen declined to comment.
Jolly explained the plan for filling the interim positions.
“The College of Human Sciences dean’s office will serve as an interim leadership structure, administering the School of Education,” she said. “My office will work closely with the SOE leadership team and administrative staff to provide leadership and continuity and ensure smooth communication between the school and the dean’s office.”
Jolly said the School of Education is vital to Iowa State and that she wishes to keep the transition as smooth as possible.
“The School of Education prepares teachers and educational leaders who work in all 99 Iowa counties and across the U.S.” she said. “Its programs are integral to the missions of Iowa State University and the College of Human Sciences.”
Jenna Fisher, sophomore in early childhood education, said she didn’t know about the transitions, but she looks forward to learning more about the new leaders.
“It will be interesting to see what happens next with the School of Education and how it plays out for the rest of this school year,” she said.
Jolly said more information about the new leadership will become available in the coming weeks.
“My goal is to support student, faculty and staff success during this transition,” Jolly said. “I am committed to their success and to supporting the excellent teaching, research, extension/outreach in the School of Education.”
