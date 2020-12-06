Iowa State’s SafeRide is discontinuing over Winter Break due to the lack of students on campus, according to their website.
Their regular hours are set to continue on Jan. 24, the day before spring semester begins.
SafeRide is a car service for Iowa State students and visitors who feel uncomfortable walking or taking the bus late at night.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SafeRide passengers must remain at two per car and wear face masks. On Jan. 24, SafeRide hours resume from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
“SafeRide is available throughout central campus and other university areas, including ISU-leased residence apartments, Greek parking lots and the basketball practice facility,” the website reads. “Anyone on campus, including visitors, can request a ride.”
SafeRide can refuse anyone a ride if they abuse the service or the SafeRide driver.
Riders are picked up in a marked university vehicle from a uniformed student driver who are community service officers for the Iowa State Police Department. The SafeRideISU app will indicate the vehicle license plate, pickup time and a map of the vehicle in transit.
The SafeRide contact is 515-294-4444. The SafeRideISU app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
