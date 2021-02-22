Ross Hall will remain closed until further notice after a fire started in the custodial closet.
Police say one person was in the building at the time but they made it out safely.
Iowa State University Police and Ames Fire department responded to the fire around 6:08 a.m. and the fire was out by 6:45 am, according to a University release. The building experienced smoke damage and there is an investigation taking place.
Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences released a statement shortly after. According to the release, there is a lot of smoke that needs to be cleared out and the sprinkler system did not deploy.
Instructors will inform students of any alternative arrangements. Classes scheduled to take place in Ross are now to meet online or at a different location.
Schittmann explained that there is a lot of clean-up work to do as a result the building may be inaccessible for a few days. Ross was constructed in 1973 and is home to the English, political science and history.
