State Rep. Ross Wilburn, hours before being officially elected to the Iowa House of Representatives, speaks at the Shine a Light for Democracy Vigil on Aug. 6 at City Hall. The event took place on the 54th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act's passage and was meant to highlight the Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder's elimination of the act's pre-clearance provision. Wilburn pointed out that without the Voting Rights Act, he would be unable to vote.