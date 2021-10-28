Iowa State Rodeo Club is hosting its first annual Iowa Ranch Rodeo Championship. The event is Nov. 13 at the Hansen Agricultural Student Learning Center.
The Ranch Rodeo will be an all-day event with activities for every age group.
The Rodeo Club partnered with Cultivating Hope Farms to plan a Buck-A-Roo RoundUp. This will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The Buck-A-Roo RoundUp is free to the public. Kids will have the opportunity to learn skills like horse saddling, roping, barrel racing and more.
The Iowa Ranch Rodeo Championship will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
The public can enter and compete in this event. Teams consist of four individuals and four horses. The deadline to register is Nov. 1. For more information regarding registration, message the Iowa State Rodeo Club at rodeoclub@iastate.edu.
Team challenges will consist of team sorting, team mugging, team branding and trailering. Whichever team has the fastest time will win. First place wins a buckle and a cash payout. Second place will be awarded saddle pads and a cash payout. Finally, third place will receive rope halters and a cash payout. There will also be a tough-luck award and a top horse award.
Admission to the event is $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 12 and under and $10 for Iowa State students. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.
The Ranch Rodeo is an entirely student-organized event. Iowa State Rodeo Club members came up with the idea and took care of the whole planning process.
Ranch Rodeo committee chair and junior Tehya Demmer had an internship this summer in Colorado on a ranch. Many of her mentors talked to her about ranch rodeos. When she returned to Iowa State, she brought the idea up to club treasurer and junior Leah Mosher. Mosher was already talking to faculty member Dan Thomson about the idea of bringing something similar to Iowa State.
“It’s a great opportunity to network, and the community that’s in the rodeo industry is second to none; just outstanding people, genuine, authentic,” Mosher said.
The Rodeo Club has a committee that is working on organizing and planning the event. This event is one of the club’s major events and fundraisers for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.