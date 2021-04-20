Holding its 58th Cyclone Stampede, Iowa State’s Rodeo Club aims to keep the tradition going.
After moving its major show from fall to spring, Rodeo Club faced many challenges to keep the long-standing event going. Citing itself as America’s ultimate sport, Rodeo Club’s upcoming event will hold a total of three performances across two days.
“It is the only student-run rodeo left in the nation,” said Skie Campbell, a senior in animal science and current president of Rodeo Club. “So, we do take a lot of pride in that with having an all-student committee, and the students are the ones making the connections and really reaching out and getting everything set up for this event.”
With much pride about their efforts, Campbell talked about the large amount of planning that goes behind their coveted event.
“After the event is over, we elect our new committee, and they start immediately with getting sponsorships, reaching out to the community about advertising for the next year’s event on social media and getting alumni involved,” Campbell said. “Then, as the months progress, we start to reach out to our contractor, which brings in all the livestock for the rough stock for the event and our cattle that we use.”
Featuring nine events at each performance, Rodeo club aims to keep the event lively despite a 50 percent reduced capacity to keep in line with COVID-19 safety standards.
“It’s fun for the whole family,” Campbell said. “It's for all ages, students [and] young kids, … the rodeo clown tailors that audience very well.”
As an all-ages event, Rodeo Club wants to bring fun to any students and families attending. Being free to students this time due to Student Government funding, Rodeo Club encourages students to attend Cyclone Stampede more than ever.
Another focus for Rodeo Club at this event will be the possibility of making it to nationals. Being a part of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA), Rodeo Club has the chance to qualify for the first time in years.
Rodeo Club’s Cyclone Stampede will take place at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Hansen Agricultural Center, plus two performances at 1 and 7 p.m. May 1. The Cyclone Stampede will be free for students and faculty who attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.