Iowa State’s Rodeo Club is a long-running student organization consisting of devoted members who all share a love for the sport of rodeo.
“Connecting the public to western culture I think is so cool… and something we are able to do through our sport,” said Leah Mosher, the club treasurer and senior in agriculture and society.
Every year there are roughly 50 to 60 members who participate in club activities. Of that, 20 to 30 students participate on the competitive team that competes in rodeo events.
The Rodeo Club’s competitive team competes in the Great Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Throughout the year, Competitive team members travel to surrounding Midwest states to compete and represent the Iowa State rodeo.
Members of the club have plenty of opportunities to get involved in the rodeo industry. One of those opportunities is planning the annual Cyclone Stampede Rodeo. The Cyclone Stampede is the last student-run rodeo in the United States. This event is held in the spring.
As the club has events all year round, students can join the club any time. Meetings are held at the Hansen Student Agriculture Learning Center.
Students do not need to have rodeo experience to join; they simply need passion. Whether a student is new to the sport of rodeo or has been involved with it before, the club has opportunities for everyone.
Students in the club speak very highly of the opportunities the rodeo club provides them. Mosher said the club is a great way to learn about leadership, teamwork and networking.
Rodeo Club has an extensive alumni network that loves to connect with current students. The club also has plenty of leadership positions that students hold elections for.
Students who join the club are usually in it for the majority of their college careers.
“People talk about riding for the brand, and people in Rodeo Club for sure are riding for the brand and are there for a reason,” Mosher said.
Mosher says students interested in the Iowa State Rodeo Club can contact her via email at lmosher@iastate.edu.
