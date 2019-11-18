The annual residency fair Tuesday will allow Iowa State students to ask landlords questions about rental options in Ames.
Hosted by Student Government, the annual fair will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union. It will provide students an opportunity to explore off-campus living opportunities, ask landlords questions and learn how to read leases.
Student Government’s Director of Residency Marte Broadnax helped plan and arrange all of the groups coming.
“There are about 30 properties from all over Ames who will be there for students to come and learn more about their housing options in Ames in one location,” Broadnax said.
Along with landlords who maintain off-campus living locations, the Campus and Community Commission will be attending the fair.
“The Campus and Community Commission provides a public forum to facilitate discussion of common interest to the City of Ames, Iowa State University and Iowa State University Student Government,” according to the city of Ames website. “The members offer recommendations to the Council regarding issues that have been brought forward as common interests. Upon City Council approval, this commission will investigate those issues.”
Broadnax currently sits on the commission as the Iowa State University student government appointee.
Broadnax said Student Government hosts this event every year to help reach and educate students about rental options. Students are encouraged to come in to ask questions and see the many different living arrangements Ames has to offer.
There will be food and a raffle for all those who attend, according to the Student Organization Event Authorization website.
