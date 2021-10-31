The Inter-Residence Hall Association (IRHA) is hosting daily events the first five days of Nov. for Fall Fest 2021.
Starting Monday, the IRHA is featuring one event every day throughout the first week of Nov.
Cups on Campus features two tables set up outside of Union Drive Community Center (UDCC) and Birch-Welch-Roberts (BWR).
The UDCC event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the BWR event is from 2 to 4 p.m. outside of each location. Both events will be held on Monday.
This event is available to anyone living in a residence hall. Between the times listed above, anyone eligible can come and get a free IRHA cup.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a caramel apple nacho bar will be held at both the UDCC and BWR.
Students can grab sliced apples with caramel on top and whichever toppings they would like.
A scavenger hunt will be held throughout the day Wednesday.
Students can find pumpkins across campus and bring those pumpkins back to the IRHA office in Friley in exchange for gift cards.
Check out the IRHA’s Instagram for more information the day of at @irha_isu.
On Thursday at the Memorial Union, students can come and paint pottery, this year featuring over 450 pieces.
A link to a sign up will be sent out closer to the event so students can sign up to paint.
Donut Day will take place Friday, the last day of Fall Fest.
From 8:30 to 10:15 a.m., anyone can grab a free Iowa State-themed donut at the UDCC.
Throughout the week, the IRHA will be doing a giveaway featuring a virtual reality headset on their Instagram.
