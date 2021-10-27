Balancing a relationship with God while keeping up with schoolwork is something many college students prioritize. Alpha Omega is a Christian organization where members hold these same beliefs and hold each other accountable in their faith.
“There can be a sense of general disdain for Christianity on campus, refraining from much of the stereotypical ‘college experience’ that many people commonly engage in and people who are against what we teach,” said Nathaniel Douglas, Alpha Omega treasurer and graduate student studying aerospace engineering.
Despite facing some difficulty and lack of acceptance, each member has their own individual relationship with God that has impacted their lives. Individuals are able to come together as a supportive group to help guide each other closer to God.
“This church family was what I needed and is great for offering continual support in my spiritual growth and encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to come to know God,” said Douglas.
Alpha Omega has been at Iowa State for the past five years, but this year, it is being restarted by the church’s new campus minister, Grayson Pulis. Since he was hired to lead the ministry, they now have full-time ministry staff. This organization has affiliation with Des Moines Church of Christ, along with eight Iowa State student members.
“As we believe connecting with God is vital for people, we can benefit the ISU community by providing a place for people to come to God as they are and begin building a life-long relationship with him," Douglas said.
Every Sunday, members meet for the 10:30 a.m. service at the Des Moines Christian Church. On Thursdays, they meet in the lower level of the Union Drive Community Center for Bible talks. During this time, lessons are created from Bible passages along with time to get to know new members and introduce them to the Bible.
A more in-depth version of Bible talk is available by request for members who want to further discuss any questions they may have and look deeper at their own faith. Other opportunities they provide include volunteering around Ames and Des Moines, taking volunteer-based trips and attending retreats where they can connect with people from other Christian churches in the Midwest. Without Alpha Omega, many members would not have the chance to participate in opportunities like these.
According to Alpha Omega's statement of faith, “We believe in and we surrender our lives to the one God who made the heavens and earth and who breathed life into humanity. We worship and praise the Father who spoke the world into existence. We worship and praise Jesus, the Son, who died upon the cross to redeem us from sin. We worship and praise the Holy Spirit who is the seal of our salvation.”
Members encourage others to join by inviting classmates to events and telling about how they can connect with God in a safe and supportive environment. They also promote their organization and share information at Clubfest.
Alpha Omega welcomes everyone in this organization and can join by attending and engaging in meetings. If interested, visit the Alpha Omega website.
