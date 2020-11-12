The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 2,752 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Now, Iowa’s individual case count is at 170,358 cases.
Rapid testing will be available in Ames at the North Grand Mall parking lot starting Thursday morning. A person doesn't have to be exposed to or show symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.
The testing site is in need of volunteers.
"We are looking for any students or people who are interested in helping do the nasal swab," Bethany Olson, franchise owner, said.
Rapid testing costs $110; payment methods are online, or in-person cash or check.
Appointment registration is available here on a first come first serve basis. Same day appointments are available. Testing will be available Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
After obtaining an appointment, a confirmation email will be sent. Once at the North Grand Mall parking lot, volunteers will direct vehicles to the testing site. Those being tested will remain in their vehicle while the less invasive nasal swab test is administered.
Test results will be sent to cell phones via text, voicemail and email.
Iowa has a positivity rate of 15.9 percent while hospitals face capacity limits. Story county currently has 5,197 cases, ranking it the county with the 8th highest cases in the state.
There have been 1,928 deaths in Iowa, 18 of them from Story county. Of these deaths, 1,238 cases have pre-existing conditions.
