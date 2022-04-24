Graduating Iowa State students are invited to attend a farewell omelet breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Memorial Union Sun Room.
Students who RSVP’d for the event are encouraged to relax and unwind at this breakfast coordinated by the Division of Student Affairs and Student Alumni Leadership Council.
Administrators and professors, as traditionally done in the past, will be serving students as a unique treat.
“I hope the students feel special as they are served by ISU faculty and staff and can enjoy time to fellowship with their friends before the busy graduation season starts,” said Toyia Younger, senior vice president for student affairs.
The Graduation Breakfast, which has not been hosted since 2019, has over 400 students that RSVP’d to the event. It's been difficult to coordinate everyone in the same place and at the same time over the last few years.
The breakfast gathering is intended to give students a final chance to engage with faculty before embarking on their new adventures beyond Iowa State.
“I’m hoping that students will see some of their favorite ISU staff before they leave Ames to say one last goodbye,” Younger said.
This year’s twentieth celebration of Iowa State’s Graduation Breakfast will be considered a special experience.
Graduating students are encouraged to enjoy a hearty breakfast, share in some fun with friends and bid their professors a final adieu before entering the world as Iowa State Alumni.
