The Iowa State Student Union Board will host a concert featuring Iowa talent Elizabeth Moen Thursday.
At 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, Elizabeth Moen, a local folk-rock talent hailing from Vinton, Iowa, will be headlining in the Maintenance Shop at the Memorial Union. Des Moines local, Lily DeTaeye, will also be performing, contributing a folk-rock/Americana style. According to the venue’s directors, Izzy Murray and Michelle Pasek, there has been a lot of excitement for Moen’s arrival at Iowa State.
“We’ve had a lot of people be like, ‘Oh, I know her, I’ve seen her perform in the past, she’s an Iowa native,’” Pasek said after she went around town marketing the event.
So far, sales for tickets have been in a good place, but they expect a good walk-up from locals because they are local artists.
Located on the lower-level, west-end of the Iowa State Memorial Union, the M-Shop is a venue used by SUB for a variety of entertainment events, including the upcoming Moen Concert.
Tickets will be sold for $17 to the public or $12 with a current Iowa State Student ID. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
