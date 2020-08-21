President Wendy Wintersteen issued a statement regarding large social gatherings that students have been participating in.
Friday afternoon, Wintersteen sent out an email to the student body announcing a new COVID-19 policy for student social gatherings. This policy states that all on or off campus social gatherings must comply with health orders such as limiting guests to account for physical distancing.
Students attending any gathering must wear facial coverings and must comply with distancing guidelines.
This policy will be enforced through the Student Code of Conduct and students will be held accountable to any health and safety policies and guidelines.
Students engaging in any “irresponsible behavior” and ignoring these guidelines will be disciplined by the university, possible leading to suspension.
Wintersteen addressed the national attention Iowa State received as a result of the events on ‘801 Day’ last Saturday.
“Last weekend the nation saw an example of this type of behavior by many of our students participating in large gatherings and parties,” she said. “This is unacceptable and must stop. It puts the health and safety of our campus and community at risk and it jeopardizes our ability to continue with an on-campus experience and in-person classes and activities as we have seen at other universities across the country.”
Other schools including the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame have switched to online instruction already this year.
Wintersteen ended the email encouraging students to follow these guidelines for the health and safety of the campus and the community.
“I remain hopeful that all of our students will act responsibly. Together, we must do everything we can to keep our campus and community healthy,” she said.
Shortly after the email was sent out, an ISU alert was also sent out to students with the same information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.