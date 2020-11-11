With an uptick in COVID-19 cases, President Wendy Wintersteen addressed Iowa State students in an email to announce new restrictions, including implanting restrictions on social events and non-member visitors
Wintersteen included limiting non-resident tracking in all sorority and fraternity housing due to growing positive rates in some chapters.
"From Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on campus was 2,277," Wintersteen said in the email. "Total positive tests include 344 from on-campus testing and 22 self-reports. If you have symptoms or have had contact with a positive case, please schedule an appointment to get tested."
Wintersteen also announced student organizations are still allowed to have in-person meetings, so long as they're on campus and follow the "Guidance for Gatherings at ISU."
There is also no evidence of transmission happening in classrooms, laboratories, studios or any learning space. Wintersteen said contact tracing has shown off-campus exposure has led to the most like transmission path, according to the email.
Wintersteen reminded students about free testing from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21 and gave a link to scheduling an appointment to be tested before the fall semester is over
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.