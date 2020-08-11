President Donald Trump spoke on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris for his vice-presidential running mate at a news conference.
After advocating for police, wearing masks, standing for the national anthem and starting up college football during the conference, Trump commented on Biden’s decision for vice president. During the event, Trump accused Harris of lying and for pushing the far-left agenda.
Trump said Harris has told many stories that aren’t true and that she wants to take away millions of stratified Americans’ health insurance. Trump also came for Harris' turnout in the Democratic primaries.
“I can’t tell you what she is voting for; I don’t even think she knows what she is voting for," Trump said. "I think Joe knows even less than she does, but I was a little surprised at the pick — a lot of people were saying that she might be the pick. I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly; many people did much better than her in the primaries. She did very poorly in the primaries, and that’s like a poll, you know, that is like a poll.”
After Biden made the announcement, the Trump campaign released an ad claiming Biden and Harris were wrong for America.
“As far as Kamala [Harris] is concerned, she is a big tax raiser, a big slasher of funds for our military and she's got a lot of difficult things that she is going to have to explain," Trump said. "Plus, she was very very nasty, one of the reasons that it surprised me. She was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden, and it's hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful when she said things during the debates, during the Democratic primary debates, that were horrible about sleepy Joe, and I would think he wouldn’t have picked."
While Trump did not say who he meant by "Pocohontas," he has a history of using the name in reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Trump went on to accuse former President Barack Obama and Biden of the highest act of treason for spying on his campaign before and after the 2016 election.
Trump said he encouraged people to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, but he encouraged schools and college sports to start back up again.
“Hopefully, we can watch colleges play football; we want to get football in colleges,” Trump said. “These are young, strong people. They won’t have a big problem with the China virus. So we'll want to see college football start, and hopefully a lot of great people are going to be out there. They are going to be out there playing football, and they will be able to fight it off. Hopefully, it won’t bother them one bit; most of them will never get it, statistically, but we know we will see more cases at some point, and we will eventually develop sufficient immunity.”
