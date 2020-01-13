Andrew Yang will host a town hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Octagon Center For the Arts in Ames.
Yang will also host town halls in Des Moines and Newton as he discusses his plans to “rewrite the rules of the 21st-century economy” with Iowans ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.
Yang’s Ames visit will be the same day as the last Democratic presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses, which is set to take place in Des Moines.
Yang was not among the six candidates that qualified for the debate.
Yang’s campaign chief Nick Ryan blamed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for why Yang will not be on the debate stage.
“If the DNC had only done their due diligence and commissioned polls in the early states, Andrew Yang would certainly be on the debate stage next week,” Ryan said in a press release.
Yang wrote a proposal letter to DNC chairman Tom Perez to commission new polls in early voting states.
"It has been 38 days since a qualifying poll in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada was taken," Yang said in his letter on Dec. 21. "As you know, big shifts can happen within short periods in this race, as we’ve already witnessed multiple times."
The DNC denied Yang’s request to commission polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina by Jan. 10, instead asking polling outlets to conduct more surveys.
While not qualifying for the debate, Yang’s campaign commissioned two polls with Patinkin Research Strategies and Myers Research in New Hampshire and Nevada. The polls showed that Yang has the support of five percent of likely Democratic voters in the states of New Hampshire and Nevada.
Nationally, Yang is polling sixth at 3.5 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.
In order to qualify for Tuesday's debate, candidates must have 225,000 unique donors, as well as five percent or more support in at least four DNC-approved national or single-state polls in early voting states.
In the latest Iowa Poll conducted by Selzer & Company for the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom, Yang had the support of five percent of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers.
According to Yang’s recent press release, his campaign meets the 225,000 unique donors qualification with “400,000 donors and one million contributions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.