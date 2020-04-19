There are 389 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,902, according to a press release sent out April 19.
Of the 389 new cases, 261 or 67 percent can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. Of over 500 tests of Tyson employees, 84 positive tests were found. Of over 500 tests of National Beef employees, 177 positive tests were found.
The counties of which the newly reported positive cases were found has not yet been reported.
The website also reported one death in Muscatine county. The individual was an older adult, 61 to 80 years old. The Muscatine death brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to 75.
There have been 1,214 additional negative tests for a total of 21,648 negative tests. There have been 24,550 people tested and 1,171 confirmed cases recovered.
