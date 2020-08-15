The positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa are now over 51,500.
An additional 488 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Iowa the last 48 hours. In Story County, 10 new cases were reported.
Seventeen more deaths have been reported, making a total of 973 COVID-19 related deaths.
A total of 552,389 Iowans have been tested and of the 51,640 who have tested positive, 40,369 have recovered.
